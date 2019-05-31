MIAMI (CBSMiami) — If you’re driving around town this weekend, you may want to leave early due to lane closures that could slow you down on some of the most heavily traveled highways in South Florida.

Here’s a list of the weekend lane closures on I-395, SR 836 and I-95.

I-95 NORTHBOUND

• SATURDAY, JUNE 1 AND SUNDAY, JUNE 2 – Three lanes on northbound I-95 will be closed from NW 8 Street to NW 24 Street between the hours of 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. At 8 a.m., one lane will be opened and two lanes will remain closed until 11 a.m.

ACCESS TO I-95 CLOSED

• SATURDAY, JUNE 1 AND SUNDAY, JUNE 2 – One lane on the westbound I-395 and eastbound SR 836 ramp to northbound I-95 will be closed between the hours of 1 a.m. and 11 a.m.

I-95 SOUTHBOUND

• FRIDAY, MAY 31 AND SATURDAY, JUNE 1 – Three lanes on southbound I-95 from NW 29 Street to NW 17 Street will be closed from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

• SATURDAY, JUNE 1 AND SUNDAY, JUNE 2 – Two lanes on southbound I-95 will be closed from NW 29 Street to NW 17 Street between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

• FRIDAY, MAY 31 AND SATURDAY, JUNE 1 – All southbound 95 Express Lanes from the Golden Glades Interchange to SR 112 will be closed on Friday and Saturday between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m.

• FRIDAY, MAY 31 AND SATURDAY, JUNE 1 – Two to three southbound general-purpose lanes will also be closed from NW 81 Street to NW 46 Street on Friday and Saturday between the hours 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

• FRIDAY, MAY 31 THROUGH MONDAY, JUNE 3 – Two northbound, I-95 general-purpose lanes will be continuously closed from NW 54 Street to NW 71 Street starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, May 31 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. The lanes will close again at 8 p.m. on Saturday evening, and remain closed until 5:30 a.m. on Monday. Two additional northbound general-purpose lanes from NW 54 Street to NW 71 Street will be closed on Friday and Saturday between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m. and on Sunday Between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

• ONLY ONE GENERAL-PURPOSE LANE AND THE NORTHBOUND 95 EXPRESS

LANES WILL BE OPEN ON FRIDAY AND SATURDAY BETWEEN THE HOURS OF

11 P.M. AND 11 A.M., AND ON SUNDAY FROM 10 P.M. TO 5:30 A.M.

• FRIDAY, MAY 31 AND SATURDAY, JUNE 1 – The eastbound SR 112 ramp to northbound I-95 will be closed between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Drivers can:

• Go south on I-95, exit at NW 8 Street, then turn left on NW 8 Street

• Turn left on NW 3 Avenue to access I-95 north

• FRIDAY, MAY 31, SATURDAY, JUNE 1 AND SUNDAY, JUNE 2 – The northbound I-95 exit ramp to NW 62 Street will be closed on Friday and Saturday between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m., and on Sunday between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Drivers can:

• Exit at NW 79 Street/NW 81 Street, then make a left at NW 81 Street

• Turn left at NW 7 Avenue to connect with NW 62 Street

• FRIDAY, MAY 31, SATURDAY, JUNE 1 AND SUNDAY, JUNE 2 – The NW 62 Street entrance ramp to northbound I-95 will be closed on Friday and Saturday between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m., and on Sunday between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Drivers can:

• Go north on NW 7 Avenue

• Turn right on NW 79 Street to access the northbound I-95 entrance ramp

• FRIDAY, MAY 31, SATURDAY, JUNE 1 AND SUNDAY, JUNE 2 – The NW 69 Street entrance ramp to northbound I-95 will be closed starting on Saturday, between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m., and on Sunday between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Drivers can:

• Turn right on NW 5 Court, then make a left at NW 71 Street

• Turn right on NW 7 Avenue

• Turn right on NW 79 Street to access the northbound I-95 entrance ramp

• FRIDAY, MAY 31 AND SATURDAY, JUNE 1 – NW 7 Avenue will be closed from NW 46 Street to NW 36 Street on Friday and Saturday between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

• Drivers on northbound NW 7 Avenue can:

• Turn right on NW 36 Street, then turn left on NW 3 Avenue

• Turn left on NW 46 Street to access NW 7 Avenue

• Drivers on southbound NW 7 Avenue can:

• Turn right on NW 46 Street, then turn left on NW 10 Avenue

• Turn left on NW 36 Street to access NW 7 Avenue

This schedule may change due to bad weather or other unforeseen conditions.

The work is part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project that will reconstruct the I-395 corridor from the SR 836/I-395/I-95 (Midtown) Interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge, including the construction of a Signature Bridge over NE 2 Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard; double-deck SR 836 from west of NW 17 Avenue to the Midtown Interchange and the replacement of the concrete pavement on I-95 from NW 8 Street to NW 29 Street.

Construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023 at a cost of $802 million.