MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of two teenagers accused of killing the father of two in Opa-locka appeared in court Friday morning.

A Miami-Dade County judge denied bail for 18-year-old Jaquavius Matthews.

Matthews and two others were arrested and accused of robbing and killing 29-year-old Omar Alvarez during a robbery earlier this week.

Police say Matthews was the getaway driver after 16-year-old Antione Lynch shot Alvarez several times.

Video shows Alvarez struggling on the sidewalk as the suspected shooter stole his belongings and took off.

Both teens are being held without bond and charges of first-degree murder.

Glenda Medina, Alvarez’s girlfriend said, they took away the love of her life, all for about $50 and a fake gold chain.

Police said Alvarez was standing behind a car when Lynch walked up and forced him to give up his money.

Alvarez can be seen on a home’s surveillance struggling on the sidewalk as the shooter grabs his belongings and takes off.

