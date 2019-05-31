



WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to provide an update Friday on the investigation into ‘Baby June’. It was nearly one year ago that the unidentified baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet.

An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter was boating on the ocean side of the inlet last year when he saw a baby floating in the water.

Investigators say the baby girl was between 4-7 days old and was floating in the ocean for six to 18 hours before being discovered.

Officials have already declared the baby’s death a homicide. Police previously said the genomic ancestry of the baby is 50-percent Central Asian and 50-percent African ancestry. Police said that’s an unusual split and a most often a person with this 50-50 split would be found in areas like Barbados, Trinidad or Jamaica or from these areas originally.

A $10,000 reward remains in place.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Baby June Hotline at 561-688-4155.