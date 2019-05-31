  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The Sunshine State will have a new area code beginning on June 4.

The area code will be 689 for anyone getting a new cellphone or landline number in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties.

Parts of Lake and Volusia counties will also be covered by the “overlay” area code.

Officials say the current 407 and 321 area codes are running out of numbers.

The Florida Public Service Commission approved the change last year for the fast-growing area.

Existing customers will see no changes.

