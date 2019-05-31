  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Clerk of Courts, Court Clerk, Donald R. Mathis, Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police say a courtroom clerk has been arrested for official misconduct.

Police said a two-month investigation revealed that Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts courtroom clerk Donald R. Mathis, 48, solicited and accepted a $1,400 payment to “expunge outstanding court costs owed to the county.”

Authorities also said Mathis provided official documents which stated such fees were sufficiently paid.

Mathis faces charges including, official misconduct by a public servant, unlawful compensation/conspiracy to commit and falsifying public records.

Police said Mathis provided a full confession consistent with the facts of the investigation.

No additional information was released in this case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s