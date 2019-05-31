Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police say a courtroom clerk has been arrested for official misconduct.
Police said a two-month investigation revealed that Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts courtroom clerk Donald R. Mathis, 48, solicited and accepted a $1,400 payment to “expunge outstanding court costs owed to the county.”
Authorities also said Mathis provided official documents which stated such fees were sufficiently paid.
Mathis faces charges including, official misconduct by a public servant, unlawful compensation/conspiracy to commit and falsifying public records.
Police said Mathis provided a full confession consistent with the facts of the investigation.
No additional information was released in this case.