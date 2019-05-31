



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four days of runway shows, charity events, parties, and fashion are back in South Beach this week.

It’s the fourth year in a row of one of Miami’s biggest fashion events, welcome to Miami Fashion Week!

The event features new lines by established designers and breakout designers including the ‘2020 Resort Collections.’

Thursday night’s opener highlighted the collection of local celebrity designer, Rene Ruiz, who after a personal and professional breakup is now launching his new brand ‘Rene by RR.’

“It’s younger and it goes from day to evening and of course it’s always going to have my gowns that have been a staple of my designs for so many years,” Ruiz said.

Backstage before the show, Ruiz worked with his young models, fine-tuning his new collection.

“It’s inspired by the 1980s movie with Goldie Hawn called ‘Overboard’ and that was one of the inspirations as I was thinking of colors and fabrics, I started thinking of white bathing suits in Miami,” said Ruiz.

Actor and fashion lover, Antonio Banderas returns as the ‘Honorary Ambassador’ to Miami Fashion Week.

“The support and exposure that Antonio Banderas has given to Miami Fashion Week and our city, in general, is incredible,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz said Miami is the spot for new and established designers to showcase their talents

“Miami Fashion Week for the past five years has changed the perception of the fashion world towards Miami,” said Ruiz.

When asked what ‘Rene RR’ means, Ruiz had one answer, “Life.”

Miami Fashion Week goes through Sunday, June 2nd.

For more information visit the Miami Fashion Week website and explore more about Rene Ruiz’s work here.