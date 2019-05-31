



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Panthers and CBS4 honor U.S. Army World War II Veteran Private First Class Albert Sylvia in today’s Heroes Among Us, where we put the spotlight on men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

Private First Class Sylvia was drafted to the U.S. Army in 1944. He was in the European Theater of Operations, a United States Army formation which directed U.S. Army operations in parts of Europe from 1942 to 1945.

Sylva said during the war, he encountered many scary moments, but ultimately they accomplished the mission they set out to do, win the war.

“One night we were attacked by Germans and we were in a little farmhouse and everybody was firing at one another point blank. He couldn’t see it was dark, but we were able to stop them,” said Sylvia. “Thank God we had won the war, there is no greater thrill. I did my duty as a citizen of the United States and of course I was happy to do it. I feel I’d rather be called a hero than a bomber.”

Private First Class Sylvia was honored at a Florida Panthers game.

With his family by his side, he proudly stood and thanked the crowd for this well-deserved recognition.

A proud moment not only for him, but also for his family as they honored this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you U.S. Army World War II Veteran, Private First Class Albert Sylvia for your service and dedication to our country.