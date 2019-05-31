MIAI (CBSMiami) — It’s time to save money on those much-needed supplies for the 2019 hurricane season.
The 7-day sales tax holiday begins today, May 31, one day before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season.
The sales tax holiday runs through Thursday, June 6.
During this time, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax. Items such as batteries, flashlights and generators.
The disaster-preparation holiday is projected to save shoppers $5.5 million in state and local taxes.
Other items free of tax include:
– Portable self powered radios
– Tarps or waterproof sheets
– Gas or diesel fuel tanks
– AA, AAA, C, D, 6-volt or 9- volt batteries
– Non electric coolers
– Reusable ice packs
More information and a full list of qualifying items can be found here