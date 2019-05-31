WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 11
Filed Under:CenturyLink Sports Complex, Class 9A State Championship, Coral Reef Barracudas, Coral Reef High School, High School Baseball, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida high school baseball team is one win away from completing one of the most improbable and exhilarating championship seasons in state history.

The Coral Reef High School varsity baseball team during the Class 9A Florida state semifinal game against Orlando’s Timber Creek. (Source: NFHS Network)

After finishing the regular season with a respectable 13-10 record, Miami’s Coral Reef High School has embarked on a magical playoff run.

Before this year Coral Reef had never won a regional playoff game, but a victory over Sanford’s Seminole High School on Saturday would give the Barracudas the 2019 Class 9A Florida State Championship.

Coral Reef arrived in Fort Myers as the underdog among the state’s final four teams in its division but Thursday’s 7-4 win over Orlando’s Timber Creek, a team known as one of the best in the state, erased any doubts about the Barracudas.

First pitch for Saturday’s championship game, taking place at CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers, is set for 12:30 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s