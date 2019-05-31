MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida high school baseball team is one win away from completing one of the most improbable and exhilarating championship seasons in state history.
After finishing the regular season with a respectable 13-10 record, Miami’s Coral Reef High School has embarked on a magical playoff run.
Before this year Coral Reef had never won a regional playoff game, but a victory over Sanford’s Seminole High School on Saturday would give the Barracudas the 2019 Class 9A Florida State Championship.
Coral Reef arrived in Fort Myers as the underdog among the state’s final four teams in its division but Thursday’s 7-4 win over Orlando’s Timber Creek, a team known as one of the best in the state, erased any doubts about the Barracudas.
First pitch for Saturday’s championship game, taking place at CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers, is set for 12:30 p.m.