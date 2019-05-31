



CLEARWATER (CBSMiami) — Here’s something you don’t want to see inside your home, ever!

A huge 11-foot-long alligator made its way into the kitchen of a Clearwater home overnight.

It smashed through a low window in the kitchen, according to a Facebook post by the Clearwater police Department.

The homeowner says it went straight for the wine and broke several bottles.

Another photo shows the mess it made in the kitchen, after knocking over a table and chairs.

The homeowner immediately called the police and a trapper responded to the scene to remove the gator.

No one was hurt.

Alligators are move aggressive this time of year because we are in the middle of alligator mating season, which runs through the end of June. During that time, Florida’s estimated 1.3 million alligators are more active, more visible and more aggressive as they mate, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FAST FACTS: Tips For Avoiding Alligator Attacks

Just yesterday, an alligator had to be led back to his lake after getting a little aggressive outside of a Venice drugstore.

On May 23rd in Collier County, police had to wrangle a giant gator off the road and on May 3, a neighborhood alligator in Winter Gardens was scaring off postal workers, preventing them from delivering the mail.

Then on April 12, someone shot amazing video of a giant alligator strolling down the street in Fort Myers. The gator, about 10-feet long, was simply strolling across a busy intersection.