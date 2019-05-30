



ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBSMiami)– Disneyland launched its much anticipated Star Wars experience, Galaxy’s Edge, at a ceremony in Anaheim, California on Wednesday with a little help from the film’s stars Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams and director George Lucas.

“I’ll first say you did a great job,” Lucas said to Disney CEO Bob Iger. “It could’ve gone very bad, but it didn’t.”

The exclusive tour for the media included a Star Wars-themed food tasting, a stroll through the Black Spire Outpost marketplace and four-minute ride on the Millennium Falcon.

Analysts estimate Disney spent at least $1 billion to build two nearly identical versions of Galaxy’s Edge – the first in Anaheim and the second at Walt Disney World in Orlando, which is set to debut August 29.

Disney officials said it took more the five years to develop and finish the attraction.

Initial demand for the Disneyland outpost, which officially opens its doors on Friday, June 01, is strong; reservations, which will be required for the first three weeks, were snapped up in two hours.

The latest Disney ‘land’, Galaxy’s Edge is described as the largest settlement on the grungy planet Batuu, which appeared in “Star Wars” books but never on screen. That means guests will not see an iconic planet such as Luke Skywalker’s home of Tatooine, and characters such as Darth Vader will not fit into the timeline, which is set after 2017 film “The Last Jedi.” However, there will be inspiration from the films, animations, comics, books and upcoming television shows.

The sprawling 14-acre land has three different areas including the Resistance, First Order and the Village.

Guests can build their own droids and lightsabers and interact with aliens . They can also step into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, the exact replica of the ship from the films, measuring more than 100 feet long. The interactive experience allows a team of six people to operate the spacecraft during the interactive experience.

Some familiar faces including Rey, Finn, Kylo Ren and fan-favorite Chewbacca will be a part of the adventure as visitors explore the immersive world.

Guests can take a swig of the same kind of blue milk that made an appearance with Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars: A New Hope.” The dairy-free milk is a frozen blend with dashes of citrus taste.