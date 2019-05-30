



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida middle school student was honored Thursday for thwarting a possible school shooting in Ohio.

For Attucks Middle School student Audrey Stone ‘see something, say something’ was more than words. It was a chance to prevent another school tragedy.

A week and a half ago, Audrey told local law enforcement about an Ohio student’s plan to shoot up a school.

Audrey told authorities she had met the Ohio student on social media three years ago.

“When I asked him what school he went to, he wouldn’t tell me so I talked to one of his friends and he gave me the school info.”

Acting on that information, Ohio authorities made contact with the student and Audrey’s information turned out to be one hundred percent accurate.

“They were able to find the list that was made. They were able to find the gun that he took a picture with and they were able to make contact with the parents and go further into their investigation,” said Hollywood Police Major Derik Alexander.

Everything Audrey had told them checked out.

Audrey was given the Hollywood Police Chief’s Special Recognition Award, during her school’s 8th-grade graduation, along with the gratitude of Ohio police and hundreds of parents and students.

Her message to everyone is simple when they think there is a chance of violence, “Don’t think twice, do something about it.”

As the saying goes, “See something, say something.”

Police said the Ohio student has been detained and remains in police custody.