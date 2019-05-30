  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Broward News, Hollywood, Jobs, Local TV, The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Looking for a job? The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood is looking to hire 1,200 new full-time, part-time and on-call team members.

The job fair will be held on Tuesday, June 4.

The following positions are available: Banquets, Beverage, Cash Operations, Culinary, Front Desk, Housekeeping, Poker, Pool Operations, Public Space, Restaurant Outlets, Security, Slot Operations and Stewarding.

Benefits include: Health care, complimentary team member meals, 401k and advancement opportunities.

Candidates will need to submit applications before the job fair by visiting the Seminole Careers website or by texting the word CASINO to 97211.

Here is what you need to know:

  • The job fair begins at 2 p.m. and continues until 7 p.m.
  • Applicants will check-in at the Hard Rock Event Center, located in the northwest corner of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
  • Parking options include the Winner’s Way parking garage, accessible via the main entrance to the casino complex.
  • Those seeking employment should dress for success and bring their résumé, a valid ID, social security card and work authorization form.

    Organizers say qualified candidates may receive a job offer on the spot.

    They said this is the first of many job fairs planned during the summer.

    • Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

    Gravatar
    Google photo

    You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s