



POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Homeland Security is investigating Wednesday’s migrants ashore incident as a human smuggling operation.

Chopper 4 was over the scene late Wednesday afternoon as a group of migrants came ashore in Pompano Beach.

Investigators said Thursday they came from Bimini in the Bahamas.

Authorities said the migrants are from the Bahamas, Haiti, Turkey, Jamaica, and Sierra Leon.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office marine unit spotted their vessel and had ground units waiting when the migrants neared the shoreline.

Their craft came in near the Hillsboro Inlet.

When the migrants reached dry land they tried to run away.

Broward Sheriff’s Deputies quickly located them and took them into custody.

The migrants were turned over to US Border Patrol.