



JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) – The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens unveiled the newest members of its family on Wednesday.

Zoo officials took to Facebook to welcome four critically endangered black-and-white ruffed baby lemurs to the world.

The infants were born on May 19 at the Zoo.

All of them are healthy males, officials said.

According to the zoo, this is the third litter for Hawk and Potter, the parents of the newborns.

“We love seeing animal babies and the joy they bring our guests,” said Zoo Executive Director Tony Vecchio. “But seeing four babies, who are so important to their species, in our new African Forest exhibit is a great feeling for everyone at the Zoo.”

Zoo officials said they aren’t exhibiting the family just yet because they want them to bond in solitude as they grow.

Lemurs are native only to the island of Madagascar.

The Zoo said lemurs are at risk of extinction because of issues such as deforestation and habitat loss.