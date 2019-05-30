Comments
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Police are looking to identify a pair of shoplifters that were caught on camera.
Cameras inside the Madrag clothing store on North University Drive in Pembroke Pines captured one of the suspects ‘twerking’ through the aisles.
While pulling off the dance moves, she was pulling clothes off the shelves and putting the items in her bag.
Officers say the brazen shoplifters stole over $300 worth of clothing during the April 26th incident.
Anyone with information on the identities of the two women is urged to call police.