MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people have been placed in custody in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in Opa-locka on Monday afternoon.

Surveillance video shows part of the incident, which police say started with a robbery.

18-year-old Jaquavius Matthews and 16-year-old Antoine Lynch have been charged with first degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

According to authorities, Lynch is the person who actually shot the victim, and then removed a chain after shooting him.

Police say Matthews was the getaway driver.

 

