MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people have been placed in custody in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in Opa-locka on Monday afternoon.
Surveillance video shows part of the incident, which police say started with a robbery.
18-year-old Jaquavius Matthews and 16-year-old Antoine Lynch have been charged with first degree murder and robbery with a firearm.
According to authorities, Lynch is the person who actually shot the victim, and then removed a chain after shooting him.
Police say Matthews was the getaway driver.