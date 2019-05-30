MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The final full day of a trip to Israel by Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Florida delegation will include a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a roundtable discussion on school safety and security and a visit to the Old City of Jerusalem.

The exact time and place of the meeting between DeSantis and Netanyahu has not been released.

It has been a whirlwind trade mission so far with Governor DeSantis starting most days before 7:00 a.m. and not quitting into well into the evening. The US Ambassador called him the best friend Israel has among the 50 Governors.

Governor DeSantis started his final full day in Israel with a trip to Shaare Zedek Medical Center for a partnership signing ceremony between the University of Miami and Hebrew University.

From there he visited the Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center on Mount Herzl, where he also attended a wreath laying ceremony in remembrance of six million Jews.

After that, he returned to the David Citadel Hotel for a roundtable on school safety and security.

Lawmakers are bringing home some new ideas for school safety from the one place in the word where protection by people with automatic weapons is an everyday sight.

The Governor will conclude his trip with a visit to the Western Wall, which is one of the world’s most holy sites which dates back to at least 74 years before the Christian Era began. DeSantis is planning to put a prayer in the wall for no hurricanes.