POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – A group of migrants came ashore in Pompano Beach late Wednesday afternoon.
A Broward Sheriff’s Office marine unit spotted their vessel and had ground units waiting when the migrants neared the shore.
Their craft came in near the Hillsboro Inlet.
When the migrants reached dry land they tried to run away.
Broward Sheriff’s Deputies quickly located them and took them into custody.
It is not known where the migrants came from or how long they were at sea.
They have been turned over to Border Patrol.