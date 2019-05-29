Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coffee, for many people, is a required function.
Americans consume 400 million cups of coffee per day, making the United States the leading consumer of coffee in the world!
The Mayo Clinic says four cups of coffee a day are considered safe for most healthy adults.
But there is such thing as too much of a good thing.
Today’s ‘Lauren’s List’ explains a few little known side effects of drinking too much coffee.
- High Cholesterol- Caffeine isn’t to blame here. But cafestol is. It’s the molecule found in coffee beans that elevates cholesterol by blocking a receptor that regulates it. Researchers from Baylor College of Medicine believe cafestol is “the most potent dietary cholesterol-elevating agent known.”
- Temporary Vision Problems- You might drink coffee to help you focus, but too much might actually lead to blurry vision! Caffeine has been known to increase pressure in the eyes for a short period of time. The Glaucoma Research Foundation says coffee in moderation is fine, but it’s best not to overdrink if you’re at high risk of glaucoma. Additionally, caffeine may cause a spike in blood sugar levels, which may translate to blurred vision.
- Hearing Things- A study conducted by Melbourne’s La Trobe university found people who drink a lot of coffee each day and also deal with a lot of stress, may end up hearing things. The study was initially researching why people who were never diagnosed with schizophrenia were showing symptoms of the condition. How much is a lot of coffee for this study, it was more than 5 cups a day!
- Iron Deficiency- Coffee or the caffeine in it has been shown to interfere with the body’s absorption of iron. Skipping tea and coffee drinks with meals is a common advice for anemic people. Iron deficiency means less oxygen gets to the body’s cells, resulting in fatigue, weakness and pale skin.
How much coffee do you drink each day?
