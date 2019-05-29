MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — South Florida Rapper Kodak Black is due back in federal court after his arrest which prevented him from performing at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival.

Federal prosecutors are appealing a judge’s decision to release the 21-year-old Pompano Beach native on $550,000 bond.

The rapper, whose current legal name is Bill Kapri and who was born Dieuson Octave, was arrested before his scheduled festival performance at the Rolling Loud festival this month in connection with an earlier weapons purchase.

Black pleaded not guilty to falsifying information on federal forms to purchase three firearms.

Authorities are investigating three unrelated shootings in the Miami area with possible connections to the festival.

Authorities also say one weapon purchased by Black was found at the scene of a shooting in nearby Pompano Beach.

In Florida, he has been charged at different times with drug and weapons possession, armed robbery, sexual assault, probation violations and fleeing from officers, but Black has never done significant prison time.

He also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states.

Black’s better-known singles include “Skrt,” ”Zeze”, “Roll in Peace”, “Tunnel Vision”, and “No Flockin.”

