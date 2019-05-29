



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing at a Miami-Dade Metrorail station.

Barry Eugenee Alston, 57, is charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, according to police.

Investigators say he stabbed another person on Friday, May 24, after a verbal dispute and physical altercation after the victim bumped into Alston as he walked down the stairs of the Government Center Metrorail station at 111 NW 1st Avenue.

According to the police report, the victim told police when he brushed against Alston by accident, he became irate and started yelling at him, eventually pulling out a knife. The victim states he tried to take the knife away but he was stabbed in the neck and his attacker ran off.

Police say Alston was located and taken into custody on Thursday.

On the same day of this stabbing, a second but unrelated stabbing took place at the Northeast 2nd Avenue Metromover station at NE 11th Street.

Christopher Coleman was arrested in the case one day later and charged with Aggravated Battery and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Miami-Dade police say the two crimes are not connected.