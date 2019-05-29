



NORTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The driver who allegedly struck and killed 3 teenagers who were walking to a bus that was going to take them to a soccer tournament over the weekend, is now facing DUI manslaughter charges.

Mariam Coulibaly’s mother had nothing to say to CBS4 when approached by our cameras Tuesday.

“I’m her mom. I just find out,” she said. “I don’t know anything. I don’t want no picture.”

Coulibaly has a long history of traffic violations, from speeding to driving on a suspended license.

According to investigators, she was driving on a suspended license Saturday.

Police are now guarding her at Aventura Hospital, where she is recovering from injuries that happened during the crash.

Coulibaly will be booked into jail and charged with 3 counts of DUI Manslaughter and 3 counts of Vehicular Homicide once she is well enough to be discharged from the hospital, according to the North Miami Police Department.

Investigators say Coulibaly’s car struck Gedeon Desir, 13, Lens Desir 15, and Richecarde Dumay, 17, all members of the Little Haiti Football Club, early Saturday morning at a North Miami bus stop.

Gedeon Desir was a North Miami Middle School student while the other two were Miami Edison High School students. None of them were related.

Miami Edison High students paused to remember their classmates on Tuesday.

“It’s a very hard pill to swallow. I’ll find my way to get through it,” said friend Prophete Cadet.

The football team and others from the student body gathered in the athletic field to pray and release balloons to remember their friends.

“It was very sad, like everyone was crying,” said one student. “It made me want to cry, oh my god, it was so sad.”

Community activist and coach Luther Campbell joined students to remember Richecarde Dumay who played both soccer and football.

“The family come over from Haiti, sent him over here, for a better life and for something like that to happen it just hurts,” he said.

Surveillance video from early Saturday shows the three boys walking over the tracks on NE 125th Street and 13th Place in North Miami. It was about 5:15 a.m.

Moments later, there’s a car racing across the tracks, where there’s a slight curve. It was just out of frame where the three teens were hit and killed.

Family members are coming to Miami from Haiti and other parts of the U.S.

Pat Santangelo, who sits on the soccer club’s board of directors, says the boys were sent here for a better life, and they took full advantage of the opportunities that were given.

“These three children were the type of kids that any parent would wish their child could be like. We were really, really proud of these three young men; they represented the Little Haiti community very well. They represented the City of Miami very well,” said Santangelo.

There is a GoFundMe page to help the families pay funeral costs for all three boys.