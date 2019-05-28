  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the best ways to beat the summer heat in South Florida is to catch a movie and thanks to several theater chains, you can enjoy movies with the kids, without breaking the bank.

AMC Theatres is launching a summer movie deal for the young and young at heart. Participating theaters are offering kids movies with a kids snackpack, which includes a popcorn, drink and snack, for $4 on Wednesday mornings.

Films included with the deal

  • “Trolls”
  • “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”
  • “Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation”
  • “Peter Rabbit”
  • “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies”
  • “Wonder Park”
  • “Small Foot”
  • “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
  • “The House with a Clock in its Walls”

To find a participating theater, click here. The deal begins June 5 and goes through August 14.

Regal Theaters are are also showing kids’ movies for $1 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays this summer. Learn more here.

Cinemark Theaters is offering ten weeks of kids movies this summer for $1 per person, per movie or see all ten movies for $5. Learn more here and click here for participating theaters.

