MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the best ways to beat the summer heat in South Florida is to catch a movie and thanks to several theater chains, you can enjoy movies with the kids, without breaking the bank.
AMC Theatres is launching a summer movie deal for the young and young at heart. Participating theaters are offering kids movies with a kids snackpack, which includes a popcorn, drink and snack, for $4 on Wednesday mornings.
Films included with the deal
- “Trolls”
- “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”
- “Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation”
- “Peter Rabbit”
- “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies”
- “Wonder Park”
- “Small Foot”
- “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
- “The House with a Clock in its Walls”
To find a participating theater, click here. The deal begins June 5 and goes through August 14.
Regal Theaters are are also showing kids’ movies for $1 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays this summer. Learn more here.
Cinemark Theaters is offering ten weeks of kids movies this summer for $1 per person, per movie or see all ten movies for $5. Learn more here and click here for participating theaters.