MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is graduation season and in Broward County, teens in the Children’s Harbor program walked across the stage Tuesday night.

Despite challenges they faced in the foster care system, this night was about celebrating their accomplishments.

At the 6th annual Academic Achievement Graduation celebration, one by one, the young adults received their diplomas at the Browrad County main library in Fort Lauderdale.

Mo Corker with Comerica Bank served as the keynote speaker, sharing her own story about yearning to be adopted by the man she thought was her father.

“Now when your rejected in life, it makes u want to get everyone’s acceptance because now u feel validation,” she said. “I did everything that I thought I could do to just have my dad say those words that he would adopt me.”

Children’s Harbor is a non-profit organization that strives to do just what the name implies, provide a safe harbor and support to children who are at risk, and to keep families together.