  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    02:12 AM5 Makeup Tips 4 You
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    03:12 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Academic Achievement Graduation, Broward County, Broward County Main Library, Children's Harbor, Florida News, Good News, Graduation Ceremony, Local TV

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is graduation season and in Broward County, teens in the Children’s Harbor program walked across the stage Tuesday night.

Despite challenges they faced in the foster care system, this night was about celebrating their accomplishments.

At the 6th annual Academic Achievement Graduation celebration, one by one, the young adults received their diplomas at the Browrad County main library in Fort Lauderdale.

Mo Corker with Comerica Bank served as the keynote speaker, sharing her own story about yearning to be adopted by the man she thought was her father.

“Now when your rejected in life, it makes u want to get everyone’s acceptance because now u feel validation,” she said. “I did everything that I thought I could do to just have my dad say those words that he would adopt me.”

Children’s Harbor is a non-profit organization that strives to do just what the name implies, provide a safe harbor and support to children who are at risk, and to keep families together.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s