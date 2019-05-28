WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
TAMPA (CBSMiami) – A robbery caught on camera showed a man using a sledgehammer to break a jewelry store’s display case.

The man ended up taking several Rolex watches from the Tampa store over the weekend.

Surveillance video shows the crime as it unfolded.

The crook is seen standing near the case before springing into action, smashing the glass over and over with a sledgehammer.

He then lifts up the broken glass and throws it aside before grabbing several watches and placing them in a plastic bag.

Deputies are still searching for the man.

