



NORTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Family, friends, and teammates of 3 teenagers who were killed waiting for a bus to take them a soccer tournament over the weekend are still seeking answers about the driver responsible for their deaths.

A car struck Gedeon Desir, 13, Lens Desir 15, and Richecarde Dumay, 17, all members of the Little Haiti Football Club, early Saturday morning at a North Miami bus stop.

Gedeon Desir was a North Miami Middle School student while the other two were Miami Edison High School students. None of them were related.

Surveillance video released on Monday shows the three boys walking along 125th Street. When they are out of frame, video shows a car heading in their direction before the crash.

Investigators have not released the name of the driver involved or what factors led to the crash.

However, CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald is reporting the driver is a 31-year-old woman with a suspended driver’s license who smelled of alcohol. She survived the crash and was taken to Aventura Hospital in serious condition.

On Monday, parents still had no information about who was driving the car during the fatal crash.

“Last time I see him, Friday night, just me and him going to a restaurant to eat. That was the last time and Saturday morning they call me and say my son dead,” said Penel Jean Desir, Lens’ dad. “They take three young boys, three soccer player. She drive so fast, where she come from to take three lives, boys’ lives like that.”

Family members are coming to Miami from Haiti and other parts of the U.S.

Pat Santangelo, who sits on the soccer club’s board of directors, says the boys were sent here for a better life, and they took full advantage of the opportunities that were given.

“These three children were the type of kids that any parent would wish their child could be like. We were really, really proud of these three young men; they represented the Little Haiti community very well. They represented the City of Miami very well,” said Santangelo.

Fr. Reggie Jean-Mary from Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Church said the community lost three sons.

He said he knew Gedeon well, that he was an altar server and here telling friends, “’I don’t only want to play soccer, but I want to serve my church,’” Fr. Reggie said. “Every morning he would catch 2 buses to come from North Miami to Notre Dame d’Haiti to serve at the 7 a.m. mass. This is the kind of kids we lost. We didn’t lose them to drugs and delinquency, but trying to build a future.”

There is a GoFundMe page to help the families pay funeral costs for all three boys.