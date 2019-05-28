Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach Senior High School students walked out of class Tuesday morning to demand action to deal with climate change.
Images from Chopper4 showed dozens of students outside of the school.
A student from the school emailed CBS4 news telling us that they were expecting Dan Gelber, the Mayor of Miami Beach, to join them in their demand for what they called ‘climate justice.’
Climate justice is defined by some as, “the understanding that urgent action is needed to prevent climate change and that it must be based on community-led solutions and the well-being of local communities.”
The school is located in the 2200 block of Prairie Avenue.