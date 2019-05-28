MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The two people killed in a fiery crash in Miami Springs on Monday were Miami-Dade County Public school students.

Miami Dade School District spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego says the victims are 17 and 18 year old students.

A CBS4 News source says the boys attended Miami Senior High.

The accident took place at about 12:30 p.m. in the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and 57th Avenue, just north of Miami International Airport.

A car driving east on 36th Street began turning left onto 57th Avenue when another car, traveling west on 36th Street, careened into it, causing it to spin out of control in the middle of the intersection.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF THE CRASH AND AFTERMATH

The second car hit a light pole and then caught on fire, just feet from a gas station.

A third person was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.