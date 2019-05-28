HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – There’s a precautionary boil water order for some residents of Hialeah.
According to the Hialeah Public Works Department, there was a water main break and while repairs are being made, a precautionary boil water order is being issued.
The precautionary boil water order is in effect from West 4th Avenue to West 2nd Avenue and West 35th Street to West 38th Street.
If you live in this area, you are advised to boil water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.
This precautionary boil water order will remain in effect until the testing shows the water is clear of possible contamination.
Anyone with questions can call the Hialeah Department of Public Works at (305) 556-3800.