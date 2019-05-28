MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues his trade trip in Israel.
His agenda Tuesday includes meeting in Tel Aviv with the Israel Innovation Authority president and Space Florida; a lunch with Israeli business leaders; ceremonies to sign memorandums of understanding; a roundtable discussion about Florida’s water challenges and Israeli technologies; and a reception hosted by U.S. Ambassador David Friedman.
The Governor started his day at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, along with Florida Cabinet members Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.
DeSantis met with several Israel companies and organizations including Stemrad, which specializes in protective equipment for radiation, SpacePharma, an Israeli satellite agency, and Nano Dimension, an electronic manufacturing company.
He also participated in Memorandum of Understanding signings between Space Florida and the Israel Innovation Authority, Florida Atlantic University and the Agricultural Research Institute, Volcani Center and the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Israeli National Emergency Management Authority.