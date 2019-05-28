WATCH LIVE:Status Hearing For Confessed Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz
Filed Under:Florida Man, Florida News, Local TV, Lost Necklace, Siesta Key

SIESTA KEY (CBSMiami) – When something special is lost in the ocean, most people can expect to never see it again.

The owner of a lost necklace could be in luck after a Florida man found it in the waters off Siesta Key on Monday night.

The necklace holds a charm containing the ashes of someone’s mom.

Shawn Rauch, from Sarasota, posted a picture on Facebook showing the necklace with the word ‘Mom’ engraved on it.

Rauch wrote on Facebook, “I was neck deep in the water at siesta key last night and found someone’s mother’s ashes on a necklace. Share this and help me find the owner!!”

Rauch is asking the public to share his post and help him find the owner.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s