Comments
SIESTA KEY (CBSMiami) – When something special is lost in the ocean, most people can expect to never see it again.
The owner of a lost necklace could be in luck after a Florida man found it in the waters off Siesta Key on Monday night.
The necklace holds a charm containing the ashes of someone’s mom.
Shawn Rauch, from Sarasota, posted a picture on Facebook showing the necklace with the word ‘Mom’ engraved on it.
Rauch wrote on Facebook, “I was neck deep in the water at siesta key last night and found someone’s mother’s ashes on a necklace. Share this and help me find the owner!!”
Rauch is asking the public to share his post and help him find the owner.