DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – A car crashed into a fire hydrant in Deerfield Beach on Tuesday morning, causing a sinkhole to form.

(Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office Deerfield Beach District)

The accident flooded multiple parts of SW 10 St and Natura Blvd, the City of Deerfield Beach tweeted.

According to Broward County Sheriff’s Office Deerfield Beach District, the vehicle was removed from the sinkhole, but the incident will impact water and electricity for some time.

(Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office Deerfield Beach District)

BSO expects there to be traffic delays between SW 10 St and SW 11 Way for the next few hours.

