NORTH LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward County Sheriff’s Office has identified the North Lauderdale man who stabbed two family members and then stabbed himself over the weekend.

Deputies responded to a call about a possible domestic violence incident at a home on 7700 block of SW 3rd Street on Sunday morning.

When deputies arrived, they found Brandon Holloway, 33, had stabbed himself, his father, Kevin Holloway and his stepmother, Devionshe Christian.

According to BSO, Holloway had been acting erratically while holding a knife in front of the family’s home. Police said when his dad went outside to try and calm him down Holloway stabbed him.

Devionshe Christian, the suspect’s stepmother, ran outside to help her husband, when deputies say she was also stabbed by Holloway.

A wounded Christian was able to get back inside the house and call for help.

While still out in front of the home, Holloway began stabbing himself repeatedly before deputies arrived, BSO said.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported all three individuals to Broward Health North.

Holloway and his father died at the hospital.

Christian remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

BSO is still investigating the incident and asks anyone with more information to contact Detective James Hayes at (954)-321-4231 or they can remain anonymous by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).