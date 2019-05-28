BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – Boynton Beach Police have safely located a missing woman and her two children they had believed to be in danger.
Boynton Beach police had identified the woman as 37-year-old Bethany Keen.
Keen’s son, Adanoi Zajac, 9, was last seen helping his mother load the Honda outside of a hotel in the 1600 block of N Congress Ave at around 3 a.m. Tuesday, where they had been staying, according to Boynton Beach Police.
Keen’s daughter, 6-year-old Ostara Zajac was not seen with her mom, but police say she had been spotted at the hotel with her mother and brother.
At around 11:15 a.m., Boyton Beach Police tweeted out, “Bethany and her children have been located and are safe. Thank you to everyone who has helped us spread the word to locate them.”
Keen was believed to be in her white Honda CRV, police said.
Boynton Beach Police said Keen had a history of neurological disorder.