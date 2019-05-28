



TAMPA (CBSMiami) — Floridians are becoming more concerned about hurricane season, after enduring four major storms in the past three years, including a category five last year.

According to a recent AAA survey, 92-percent of Floridians are worried about the 2019 Hurricane Season which starts June 1. Nearly one in five, 19%, are more concerned than last year, 67% have the same level of concern as last year and 6% are concerned less than last year.

Despite growing fears, nearly a quarter of Florida residents do not make advanced preparations for hurricane season or severe weather, even though the recent hurricanes Florence, Michael, Harvey, Irma and Maria caused more than $200 billion in damage, according to Floodsmart.gov.

“If the last few hurricane seasons have taught us anything it’s the importance of being prepared,” said Peter Corrigan, president, Auto Club Insurance Company of Florida. “Although you can’t control the weather, you can take certain precautions to ensure your family and belongings are protected. Storm preparations should include having a storm kit, evacuation plan, and proper insurance coverage, which includes flood insurance.”

If a named storm were to cause an evacuation, the majority of Floridians in the survey, 79%, said they would heed official warning and leave their homes while 21% would not. Out of the 79% who would evacuate, more than half, 62%, say they would only leave for a category three hurricane or greater.

Four hundred Florida residents completed AAA Consumer Pulse survey with a margin of error of ± 5.5 percentage.