MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person has died after a crash involving two vehicles in Hialeah.
The accident scene was located at East 4th Avenue and 33rd Street.
According to Hialeah Fire, the crash involved a black Jeep and a white Hyundai.
The roof had to be removed from the Hyundai in order to extract two females from the car.
They were air rescued to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
A male that was inside the Hyundai was pronounced dead on the scene.
The black Jeep had a pregnant woman inside and she was transported by ground to Jackson Memorial as well.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.