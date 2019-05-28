WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 11
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person has died after a crash involving two vehicles in Hialeah.

The accident scene was located at East 4th Avenue and 33rd Street.

According to Hialeah Fire, the crash involved a black Jeep and a white Hyundai.

The roof had to be removed from the Hyundai in order to extract two females from the car.

They were air rescued to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

A male that was inside the Hyundai was pronounced dead on the scene.

The black Jeep had a pregnant woman inside and she was transported by ground to Jackson Memorial as well.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

