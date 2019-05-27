



MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A vigil was held Monday afternoon to celebrate the life of the former Miami Norland Senior High football player who was killed in a Miami Gardens shooting on May 22.

Family and friends gathered at Carol City Park in the 3200 block of NW 185 St for a ‘Celebration of Life’ for the victim, 17-year-old, Joshua Ancrum.

In a flyer created for the vigil it reads, “Come out to celebrate Josh’s life with family and friends.”

The shooting happened last Wednesday, inside a home in the 3400 block of NW 20th Street.

Ancrum, did not live in the home, but was there visiting friends. Investigators said the shooting happened as a result of gunplay with one of Ancrums’ friends.

A juvenile who is 16 was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter.

Ancrum was airlifted to a hospital, but police said he died on the way.

USA Today said Ancrum had scholarship offers from the University of South Florida, Florida International University, Southern Mississippi University, and Bowling Green. They referred to him as a ‘rapidly rising three-star prospect’.

The South Florida Express had set up a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for funeral expenses.