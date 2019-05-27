MIAMI (CBSMiami) — So there’s this viral video going around on social media showing a man using an alligator to shotgun a beer.

Yes, it sounds like a Florida man story but we’re not exactly sure where the video was filmed because he doesn’t identify himself or where he is in the video.

It shows this guy on a boat holding a can of Michalob Ultra in one hand and an alligator in the other.

With his hand wrapped tightly around its neck, he uses the animal’s teeth to open the beer before shotgunning it.

All this while Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ plays in the background and a voice can be heard saying “Hell yeah” as the beer drinker tosses the gator back into the water.