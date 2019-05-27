Filed Under:Alligator, Beer, Florida News, Local TV, Talker, talkers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — So there’s this viral video going around on social media showing a man using an alligator to shotgun a beer.

Yes, it sounds like a Florida man story but we’re not exactly sure where the video was filmed because he doesn’t identify himself or where he is in the video.

It shows this guy on a boat holding a can of Michalob Ultra in one hand and an alligator in the other.

View this post on Instagram

What kind of Pokémon is that? . Submission: **

A post shared by Drunk People Doing Things (@drunkpeopledoingthings) on

With his hand wrapped tightly around its neck, he uses the animal’s teeth to open the beer before shotgunning it.

All this while Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ plays in the background and a voice can be heard saying “Hell yeah” as the beer drinker tosses the gator back into the water.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s