



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of police officers continue to working to keep the peace Monday during the crowded and often rowdy Miami Beach Memorial Day weekend.

There are more than 400 Miami Beach police officers working 13-hour shifts and the beefed up patrol appears to be working.

Police kicked out dozens of people on dirt bikes Sunday who were creating havoc on the roads. One of them was a felon with a gun and he was arrested.

“We did arrest a juvenile last night who was in possession of a firearm and a ski mask,” said Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez.

Police have made dozens of arrests so far but city leaders say they have noticed a difference this year. They say more families are coming to the beach and believe it’s due to the Air and Sea Show, which took place Saturday and Sunday.

“We just needed some vacation, so we came here for a couple of days,” said visitor Jorge Camacho.

Sunday night’s Air and Sea Show festivities ended with an hour long performed by Miami native Flo Rida.

In the past, outside promoters coined the holiday weekend in Miami Beach as “Urban Beach Weekend.” There were shootings and crimes, which created a dark cloud over the weekend in years past.

“Anytime you have a large group of people concentrated in one area, there’s always going to be a handful who make poor choices,” said Rodriguez.

Ocean Drive, currently open for pedestrian traffic only, will reopen to cars early Tuesday morning.

The rough surf is also causing some issues for swimmers.

“Due to rip currents, we had red flags flying for the last three days. We have very dangerous water,” said Miami Beach Ocean Rescue Chief Vincent Canosa.

There have been at least eight water rescues so far.