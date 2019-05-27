



NORTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Family members of three Miami teenagers who were killed on their way to a soccer tournament over the weekend will be meeting today to plan their funerals.

Thirteen year-old Gedeon Desir, 15-year-old Lens Desir and 17-year-old Richecarde Dumay died early Saturday morning. All three were members of the Little Haiti Soccer Club and they were waiting for a bus to take them to a soccer tournament in Weston when they were struck by a car at 1313 NE 125th Street early Saturday morning.

“On the way there, an automobile lost control jumped on the sidewalk where they were walking, crashed into the building killing all three children,” said, Pat Santangelo, Little Haiti Football Club board member.

Gideon Desir was a North Miami Middle School student while the other two were Miami Edison High School students. None of them were related.

“These three children were the type of kids that any parent would wish their child would be like,” recalled Santangelo.

He says these boys studied hard, were respectful and above all gifted athletes and described them as a parents dream.

“We were really, really proud of these three young men, they represented the Haiti community very well, they represented The city of Miami very well.”

The driver, who has not been identified, survived the crash but was taken to Aventura Hospital in serious condition.

Police have not said what may have caused the driver to crash.

Some of their family members are headed to Miami from Haiti and other parts of the United States.

Santangelo says the boys were sent here for a better life, and they took full advantage of the opportunities that were given.

There is a GoFundMe page to help the families pay funeral costs for all three boys.