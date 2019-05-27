



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A group of Florida lawmakers spent part of Monday touring a middle school in the heart of Tel Aviv, Israel.

What they found was fences, a system of coordinated security and quick response times.

One measure of protection found at all schools in Israel is the men and women with automatic weapons standing guard.

It was one of the many security measures seen firsthand by Florida Lawmakers Monday.

“One of the things that I’m always concerned about is making sure those drills are developmentally appropriate,” said Florida Sen. Lauren Book. “So they just seem to say that ‘this is just part of our culture. This is a dynamic piece we deal with on an everyday basis.It’s just part of what we do in schools, it’s just a part of what we do in life here.’ So they’re in survival mode all the time.”

While schools in Israel face a different threat than schools in Florida, Lawmakers who toured say the one thing they think they can bring home that will make a big difference is a single point of entry.