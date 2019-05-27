MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met with Israeli business leaders Monday in Tel Aviv as part of his four-day trade mission to help boost the state’s economy and solidify its bonds with Israel.

Governor DeSantis met with a military and defense technologies development firm, a digital intelligence platform developer, a financial services firm and an agricultural research firm specializing in plant disease solutions.

DeSantis also took part in a briefing with Yuval Rotem, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and held a media availability with members of the Florida press.

“Today, I met with several Israeli companies to discuss Florida’s business advantages and why they should invest in the Sunshine State,” said Governor DeSantis. “Florida’s welcoming business climate and top-ranked university system make Florida the ideal location for investment and expanding business.”

DeSantis’ agenda Monday includes a visit to Ariel University, where he will receive the Honorary Fellowship Award. The event will also include the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Florida Atlantic University and Ariel University.

Sunday night, DeSantis addressed 100 of the state’s top legislative policymakers, lobbyists, business brokers and academic leaders. The agenda includes learning how Israel feeds its population of 9 million, manages limited water resources and keeps schools secure.

A pool report organized by the Florida Society of Newspaper Editors says some delegates will take side trips, focusing on issues close to their constituents’ needs.

Democratic Sen. Lauren Book, whose district includes Parkland, hopes to learn about school security.

Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried is seeking information on agriculture and water management.

