MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a dump truck hit a building in Southwest Miami-Dade.
It happened this morning to the building at the corner of Southwest 40th Street and Southwest 62nd Avenue.
The building houses Crescent Moon Studios, the personal recording studio of Gloria and Emilio Estefan.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says it’s unclear what caused the driver of the dump truck to hit the building.
Two other people also were injured and treated at the scene.