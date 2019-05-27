Filed Under:Car Into Building, Crescent Moon Studios, Emilio Estefan, Florida News, Gloria Estefan, Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a dump truck hit a building in Southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened this morning to the building at the corner of Southwest 40th Street and Southwest 62nd Avenue.

The building houses Crescent Moon Studios, the personal recording studio of Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says it’s unclear what caused the driver of the dump truck to hit the building.

Two other people also were injured and treated at the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s