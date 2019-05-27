  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:College Admission, College Admission Scandal, CollegeShortcuts.com, Felicity Huffman, Jim DeFede, Local TV, Miami News, Neha Gupta


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three more parents have plead guilty in an expansive college admissions cheating scheme.

Last Friday, Robert Flaxman, Marjorie Klapper and Jane Buckingham admitted guilt to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

All three allegedly paid a combined $140,000 in order to cheat college entrance exams for their kids.

Thirteen parents have pleaded guilty so far in the case, including Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman.

As the scandal continues to make headlines, CBS4 is taking a closer look at its impact.

Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede shed some light on what it means for students applying to colleges next year and lessons every parent should know.

He speaks to Neha Gupta, founder and CEO of CollegeShortcuts.com to provide additional insight into the issue.

That interview can be seen above.

