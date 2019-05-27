



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – US Army Sergeant La David T. Johnson, a hometown hero who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country, was honored by the City of Miami Gardens on Memorial Day.

Johnson, who was 25 years old at the time of his death and a Miami Gardens native, gave his life in service to his country during an ambush by militants in Niger in October 2017.

According to a military report, Johnson fought to the end. After being separated from his team, he was killed in a hail of bullets.

The country watched a heart-wrenching video of his pregnant widow, Myeshia Johnson, sobbing over his coffin when his body was flown home.

“I cherish my husband. I want everyone to know the hero he was,” said Myeshia.

There are still lingering questions about the attack on his unit and Johnson’s untimely death. His widow says it is toughest on their children.

“My son looks just like him. It is sad for my daughter not having that relationship with her father,” added Myeshia.

She says she honors her husband’s memory now by giving back to the community, something he always did.

Three other American soldiers were also killed during the ambush.

Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert and city officials accompanied Johnson’s family during the now annual ‘Sgt. La David T. Johnson Memorial Day Breakfast.’

In 2018, the event which started in 2006 to honor fallen heroes, was renamed to honor the fallen local hero.

The event was held Monday morning at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Center located in the 3000 block of NW 199th Street.

“Just to see a young guy like that die. It is very hurtful to see that happen,” said Mayor Gilbert.

“What transforms America into an ideal is people like him.”

This year’s keynote speaker featured community leader, entrepreneur and family woman, U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force Reserve Veteran, Jessica Tabbert.

Johnson’s family members, veterans, city council, and the police chief were among those in attendance during the event.

The event was free to the public.