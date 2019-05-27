MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating the deaths of two people Friday afternoon following a crash in Miami Springs.
Police confirmed that at least two vehicles were involved in a traffic crash near NW 36th Street & NW 57th Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m.
Authorities said two adults were declared dead at the scene and one person had to be transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
The accident forced eastbound and westbound road closures from the area of NW 36th Street & NW 57th Avenue and NW 36th street & NW 72nd Avenue.
Police continue their investigation into the crash and did not immediately release any other details.
This story will be updated as soon as more details become available.