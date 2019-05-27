Comments
BRADENTON (CBSMiami/AP) — Two recent Florida high school graduates crashed and died while riding motorbikes in Peru.
Southeast High School in Bradenton tweeted that Albert Ales and Zachary Morris were killed Friday while exploring in Peru.
The 18-year-olds had recently graduated from the school’s International Baccalaureate program.
La Republica reports that the teens were on the motorbikes when they hit a public transportation bus. They were traveling to Saqsaywaman Archeological Park in Cusco, Peru.
The teens were taken to a hospital where they died from their injuries.
