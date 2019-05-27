Filed Under:Bradenton, Florida News, Local TV, Peru, Southeast High School, Tragic Accident


BRADENTON (CBSMiami/AP) — Two recent Florida high school graduates crashed and died while riding motorbikes in Peru.

(Source: Southeast High School Facebook Page)

Southeast High School in Bradenton tweeted that Albert Ales and Zachary Morris were killed Friday while exploring in Peru.

The 18-year-olds had recently graduated from the school’s International Baccalaureate program.

La Republica reports that the teens were on the motorbikes when they hit a public transportation bus. They were traveling to Saqsaywaman Archeological Park in Cusco, Peru.

The teens were taken to a hospital where they died from their injuries.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

