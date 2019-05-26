



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – It’s another busy day in Miami Beach but so far, the holiday weekend crowds are behaving, according to police, who have not reported any major issues.

This year, officials have noticed more families over Memorial Day weekend.

CBS4 was there as first responders navigated through a sea of brake lights on Saturday night.

“Last year, it was a madhouse. It has definitely calmed down a little bit,” South beach Resident Mark Troedel said.

Two people who live near Ocean Drive say this year is different from previous years. They appreciate the heavy police presence but say it comes at cost.

“A little more difficult to get around but we live here and we never leave anywhere,” Linda Lindtnervi said.

More than 400 Miami Beach police officers are working 13-hour shifts. They are also getting help from nearby police departments.

A police spokesperson said they haven’t had to use the prisoner transport van as much.

“In terms of arrests, we had fewer arrests this year than we had last year. That’s all indicative of a very good traffic and safety plan,” Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said.

For drivers heading to Miami Beach at night, only one eastbound lane is open on MacArthur Causeway.

Two lanes are open on the Julia Tuttle Causeway because of license plate readers in an effort to keep out wanted criminals.

Ocean Drive, currently open for pedestrian traffic only, will reopen to cars early Tuesday morning.

Sunday, is the final day for the third annual Hyundai Air and Sea Show.

One city commissioner believes that’s one reason there are more families during the busy holiday weekend than before. He also said there were concerns when it was first proposed.

“At the time it was a little bit controversial because we were worried about bringing more people to the beach during an already history busy weekend,” Commissioner Ricky Arriola said.

With the Air and Sea Show, along with people staying to dance and dine, police are expecting another large crowd and busy Sunday night.