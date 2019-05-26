  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating an early morning shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade where at least one person was hospitalized.

There was a scene near NW 46th Street and 21st Avenue where police found a car with several bullet holes.

However, it is not known if the shooting took place at this location or somewhere else.

At least one person was taken from the scene to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

No word yet if police have found the shooter.

 

